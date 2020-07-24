Puerto Princesa favors ‘modular approach’ in learning under new normal

Gina Francisco, information officer of the Schools Division of Puerto Princesa (SDPP), told Palawan News Wednesday that the result of their learner’s enrollment and survey form showed 74 percent of the parents in favor of modular learning combined with online or blended learning.

Most parents in Puerto Princesa City favor offering the “modular approach” to learning under a new normal environment for the upcoming opening of classes on August 24.

Gina Francisco, information officer of the Schools Division of Puerto Princesa (SDPP), told Palawan News Wednesday that the result of their learner’s enrollment and survey form showed 74 percent of the parents in favor of modular learning combined with online or blended learning.

“Dalawa ang napili ng mga magulang na learning modalities — una yong printed modules tapos yong pangalawa ay blended. Yong online with modules. According to the survey, 74% ng mga magulang ang pumili ng modular,” she said.

Francisco said that the learning modules they will use for the classes are self-learned, designed by the writers to be interactive, and will be distributed to the learners to their houses or the parents can drop by at the school to get them.

“Puwedeng puntahan ni nanay at ni tatay ang mga modules sa school or ihatid sa bahay na naka-pack na yon naka-clear book ang mga modules,” she said.

The modules will be given in sets and answered by the learners for the time allocated for them and will be returned to the teachers for checking and assessment.

Francisco also said that they will have more volunteers or para-teachers to assist the teachers in the implementation of modular learning in the city.

She said they will have a pilot testing of the module in four schools in the city classified as urban and rural at the end of July to test the applicability of the modules and its flow of distribution.

“Para ma-testing talaga natin kung kailangan i-adjust ang mga modules na ginawa natin at yong flow ng pag distribute at pag receive natin ng mga modules, kaya –tetest natin ito sa apat na schools, sa Urban at sa Rural,” she said.

“Pipili tayo ng mga bata na fast, slow at average learners, tapos ipapasubok talaga natin sa kanila ang mga modules, papabasahin sila, kung may sasagutan, sasagutan nila tapos kung may assessment doon ay gagawin nila, para matesting natin,” Francisco added.

In urban elementary and high school, Gregorio Oquendo Memorial School and San Miguel National High School; for rural schools, Simpokan Elementary School in the west coast, and Marcelino A. Javarez National High School in Maryogon.

Francisco said they are prepared and are undergoing quality assurance for the modules that will be reproduced once the risograph machines and supplies from the city government arrived.

“Ang deadline po na ibinigay natin sa mga writers natin dapat matapos nila yyong modules this week. Ang plano natin i-pilot test yong mga modules last week ng July,” she said.

She added that as part of their preparations the teachers are undergoing training for the learning modalities for the new normal set up.

She noted that the city council would sponsor a resolution requesting limited face-to-face in low-risk areas.

The division is still encouraging parents to enroll their children as the City DepEd is working on its preparedness to deliver learning in applicable modalities.

“Nanawagan po kami sa mga magulang na ngayong klaro na preparado na ang city DepEd para sa pagbubukas ng klase, mag-enroll na kayo at kumuha ng learner’s enrollment and survey form sa mga eskwelahan o sa mga barangay hall na nakahanda at fill-upan at ihulog sa reenrollment boxes para ma-count na officially enrolled,” she said.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.