Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron said Puerto Princesa City is looking to forge a partnership with Can Tho City in Vietnam to strengthen relationships and cooperation, particularly in the business and tourism sectors.

Bayron announced during Monday’s flag ceremony that Meynardo LB. Montealegre, the Philippine ambassador to Vietnam, recommended the sisterhood during his recent visit to the city.

“Nakahanap na ng city si Ambassador Montealegre at ini-recommend niya para maging sister city natin, napili niya yung Can Tho City kasi ito ay parang Puerto Princesa – sya yung center ng southwest area ng Vietnam, malapit sa Mekong Delta. Although mas Malaki syang city, ang population ay 1.2 million at mas progresibo sya, rice producing sya at sikat na sikat doon yung floating markets nila,” Bayron said.

Aside from Can Tho City, Montealegre has also recommended the province of Palawan to have a partnership with Ca Mau province, which is also located in Mekong Delta.

“My primary role as a Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam is to look for ways how we can further strengthen the relationship between Vietnam and the Philippines. Just a little background, we have a very close and friendly relations with Vietnam, we have also close exchanges – people to people and cultural cooperation — like we have a lot of Filipinos there staying and working in Vietnam,” Montealegre said.

