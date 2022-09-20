- Advertisement by Google -

The city government is looking forward to hosting next year’s edition of the Ironman 70.3 endurance race and is banking on the success of the event it is currently hosting and slated in November.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said the event this year is expected to draw over 1,200 triathletes and other visitors from around the world.

His assurance that the long distance triathlon race will be held again next year in Puerto Princesa is based on reports from the organizers that, as of this writing, 1,122 triathletes have already signed up and registered.

“Nai-text sa akin kagabi (September 18) ni Princess Galura na ang ating registered na triathletes, as of last night, ay 1,122. Kulang na lang ng 78 para maabot natin yong minimum,” he announced during the flag raising ceremony at the New Green City Hall.

“Confident si Princess, sabi niya, ‘Mayor, sigurado lalampas tayo sa minimum na 1,200’,” he added.

Bayron stated that Galura, general manager and regional director of Ironman Philippines, informed him that following the staging of Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa on November 13, 2022, he can already announce the city’s hosting in 2023 in order to invite international triathletes sooner.

This will not be possible, he claimed, unless the city government and the residents ensures a positive experience for the triathletes.

“Ang suggestion niya, right after ng Ironman 70.3 dito sa Puerto Princesa, i-announce na natin yong Ironman 70.3 2023. Ito [ay] international na announcement para maka gather na tayo ng mga registrants, ng mga triathletes, sabi niya, habang fresh pa sa kanila yong naging experience nila dito sa Puerto Princesa. Sana maging maganda yong experience nila,” he said.

“More or less, naka set na yong tatlong taon sa atin,” Bayron added, encouraging city officials to work hard to welcome the triathlon participants.

The race will include a 1.9-kilometer swim in the city bay, a 90-kilometer bike ride through lush greenery and picturesque route outlooks, and a two-loop 21-kilometer run at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex.

