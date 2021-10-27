Puerto Princesa City plans to expand its anti-pneumonia immunization program to safeguard the elderly from the respiratory ailment.

In his privileged address on Monday, October 25, Councilor Jimmy Carbonell announced an anti-pneumonia immunization campaign for Puerto Princesa City residents, particularly senior citizens.

Carbonell, who raised it in the plenary, described it as a “booster” for those who are at high risk of getting COVID-19.

“It is true that we have vaccines for COVID-19. I do believe that providing anti-pneumonia vaccine, more particularly to our senior citizens, is likewise a big booster against COVID-19,” Carbonell said.

- Advertisement -

According to Carbonell, the anti-pneumonia program in Puerto Princesa began to wane in 2016.

“Yong mga nabakunahan noong 2016 ay nag-expire na ‘yan this year. Kaya hiniling natin na kung maaari ay makapag appropriate ng sufficient budget para sa pagbili ng anti-pneumonia vaccine,” Carbonell said.

Carbonell said that the aforementioned immunization is crucial for the elderly and that he anticipates funding to be granted via the City Health Office (CHO).

“Nakikita naman natin na karamihan ay talagang kinakailangan nila itong nasabing bakuna. It’s good na mayroong ongoing program ‘yong pamahalaang panlungsod through the city health by providing ‘yong anti-flu through the city health office. Sana makapag appropriate rin ng budget para sa anti-pneumonia vaccine through the city health,” he said.

Based on the daily case report of the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (CESU) as of October 26, 907 total cases of COVID-19 have been identified, 255 of which are asymptomatic and 652 symptomatic.