The city government awarded ₱100,000 each to nine centenarians during a ceremony at the New Green City Hall Building grounds on Monday, March 11.

Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron personally distributed the incentive intended to assist centenarians with their financial, medical, and daily living needs.

Among the recipients of the cash incentives were Martina Singane and Lolita Velez of Brgy. Sta. Lourdes, Antonieta Espańola of Brgy. Tagabinet, Jacobo Ricarte of Brgy. Bahile, Monica Tolentino of Brgy. Model, Apolinaria Sumandal of Brgy. Maruyugon, Sofia Celestial of Brgy. Sicsican, Lino Lazo Sr. of Brgy. Kamuning, and Feliz Asutilla of Brgy. San Jose.

The program aims to recognize and honor the centenarians as part of the Senior Citizen Assistance Program under the Mega Apuradong Administrasyon.

Aside from the local government’s ₱100,000 incentive, each centenarian will also receive an additional ₱100,000 from the national government through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), following the guidelines of the “Centenarians Act of 2016.”