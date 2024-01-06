The city government, in reviving the Save the Puerto Princesa Bays initiative this Saturday, was accompanied by the interior and local government department’s launch of the Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas Program in Barangay Bagong Silang.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said the endeavor to continue preserving the city’s waterfront areas is being pursued for the sixth occasion following a short hiatus caused by successive events.

He mentioned that it seemed prudent to combine the save the bays and the Kalinisan programs, as both aim to enhance public awareness and involvement in environmental conservation through effective waste management strategies.

“Kailangan talaga magtulungan tayo. Kung hindi tayo magtutulungan, walang mangyayari sa mga programang ito. Nakalimang episode na tayo at nakita natin yong ating tagumpay, although kailangan pa talagang madagdagan. Pero inspired ako, at alam ko inspired din kayo na talagang kung tayo magkakaisa ay meron talaga tayong mararating,” he said.

Eufracio Forones, the city director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said they are appreciative of the fact that, despite the brief notice – with its memorandum circular being issued only on January 3 for the launching of the Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas Program – Mayor Bayron’s administration managed to accommodate and support the initiative.

The memorandum urges newly-elected and appointed officials of barangays and Sangguniang Kabataan to organize clean-up activities on January 6.

In the message by DILG Mimaropa Regional Director Karl Caesar Rimando, which Forones read, it was stated that the Kalinisan program was established in response to a June 2023 Earth.org report, which found that in 2019, the Philippines had the largest share of global plastic waste discarded into the ocean.

The country was responsible for 36.38% of global oceanic plastic waste, significantly more than the second-largest plastic polluter, India, which accounted for about 12.92% of the total in the same year.

Rimando was also quoted as saying that as of August 2023, there were reports indicating the Philippines produces 61 million metric tons of waste daily.

“Ito ay sadyang nakakabahala dahil ang Pilipinas ay alam naman natin na kilala sa buong mundo dahil sa ating mga sikat na tourist attraction attraction, lalo na dito sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa. At naitanghal pa nga ang Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park o Undeground River as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature. Ngunit nakakaalarma na ang Pilipinas ay kilala rin sa buong mundo bilang top contributor sa global waste,” he stated.

Bayron said this collective action from the city government and the DILG serves as a model of proactive environmental governance, essential in addressing the global challenge of waste management and oceanic pollution.