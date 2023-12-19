Puerto Princesa City’s inflation rate, which measures economic fluctuations in the supply and demand of local goods and services, has stabilized and surpassed its pre-pandemic levels, according to the November 2023 inflation report from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) this Monday.

The city’s inflation rate for November slowed down to 4.3 percent, representing a slight improvement compared to the previous month’s 4.5 percent. This is a significant improvement from November 2022, when it stood at 8.6 percent, reported PSA-Palawan’s Chief Statistics Specialist, Maria Lalaine Rodriguez.

Several key commodity groups experienced deceleration this month, including the transport sector (sea, air, and land transport, as well as fuels and related services), which saw a decrease from -2.1 percent in October to -4.7 percent in November.

Likewise, food and non-alcoholic beverages, particularly volatile items such as vegetables, tubers, seafood, and sugar, experienced a slight drop from 4.9 to 4.5 percent. Additionally, restaurants and other accommodation services, including hotel stays and cafés, saw a decrease from 8.8 to 8.1 percent.

Rodriguez credited the favorable trend of the inflation rate slowing down, even in the face of the high level of activity in the city last month, including three international sports events and the Subaraw Biodiversity Festival, to these events, recognizing their positive influence on the local economy.

“Hindi naman ang tourists ang sample kung hindi ang ating mga common consumers, na siya ding namimili ng ating mga produkto at serbisyo sa Palawan. Di siya naka-affect [negatively] (…) hindi ibig sabihin na pag bumaba ang ating inflation ibig sabihin ay pangit na o maganda. This is the law of supply and demand dito sa Palawan and Puerto Princesa City to cater the demands of incoming tourists,” she said.

Rodriguez further explained that tourist activities had stimulated the transport sector, particularly cruises, and contributed to the reduced inflation rate in restaurants and hotel accommodations. These businesses reported more stable income during November, and as a result, they did not find it necessary to increase their rates and prices.

The November 2023 inflation report also noted a sudden decrease in the inflation rate for the personal care, miscellaneous goods, and services commodity group, dropping from 5.8 percent in October to 4.8 percent in November in Puerto Princesa and from 5.7 percent to 4.9 percent in Palawan.

Rodriguez affirmed that this decrease was also influenced by the increased activity in November, including holiday shopping for the upcoming Christmas season, which led to higher purchases of dry goods compared to October.

“Kung patapos ang taon so may mga bonuses. Nagrelease ng bonus nung November 15, 16 kaya lahat yan ay matitrigger yan. At kung ikaw ang may-ari ng tindahan, medyo dadagdagan mo ng konti so it’s a matter of season, kasi as the tindera, tataas ako ng konti sa supply. Alam mo naman ang dry goods hindi kaagad-agad binibili yan, hindi yan ang priority madalas. Pero since Christmas season, pwedeng tumaas siya ng konti,” she added.

For Palawan, its inflation rate for November 2023 decreased to 5.5 percent from the 6.0 percent recorded in October. While this rate, like that of Puerto Princesa City, remained higher than the previous year’s figure (9.9 percent in November 2022), it indicated that Palawan’s economy was steadily approaching a level of activity reminiscent of the pre-pandemic era.

“Katulad din nung report noong [Provincial Products Accounts] dissemination, lumagpas na ang Puerto Princesa City sa pre-pandemic level. Ang Palawan wala pa kasi naapektuan pa ang ilang munisipyo ng Odette, pasok pa siya doon. Siyempre alam natin ang agriculture, hindi naman kaagad pag nagrecover ngayon ang harvest time at production niya ay matagal pa,” said Rodriguez.

While Puerto Princesa City’s good economic performance was based on large tourist activity during November, Palawan’s top performing tourist municipalities such as El Nido and Coron were not counted as part of the sample in computing the province’s inflation rate.

“May sariling established na permanent outlets na dito namin kinukuha sa Palawan. Yung El Nido, kasama siya as sample for headline inflation, which is lahat. Pero pag core inflation, ina-analyze natin yung volatile, yung mabilis gumalaw. (…) More of a tourist destination sila, whereas yung mga established natin na samples [sa ibang munisipyo] ay talagang mga taga-Palawan talaga iyon, na mamimili natin dito,” she said.

The reports for both Puerto and Palawan had showed higher inflation rates only in two commodity groups, health, and housing services such as electricity, water, and gas.

People also availed more health services last month, with private practitioners in Puerto and public facilities in Palawan logging more activity. Rodriguez reported that this mainly included inpatient, curative and rehabilitative services such as therapy, along with higher payment of equipment in facilities, and the prices of vitamins and minerals.

Rodriguez said that electricity was the main component that contributed a lot to the inflated rate of housing services (from 4.2 to 5.9 percent in Puerto Princesa City, and from 1.2 to 2.9 in Palawan), due to the emergency power supply agreement (EPSA) that the Palawan Electric Cooperative entered into in October operating in full swing.