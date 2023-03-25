The city administration of Puerto Princesa will join other local government units, institutions, and organizations in observing Earth Hour 2023 tonight, March 25.

Earth Hour is an annual global movement organized by the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature to urge people, communities, and organizations to switch off non-essential electric lights for one hour as a mark of dedication to Mother Earth while also raising awareness about energy use and its environmental implications.

Atty. Carlo B. Gomez, City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO chief), said that they came up with a plan to observe the Earth Hour through live performances, fire dance, and the lighting of candles during the one-hour lights off, which will be held at the Balayong People’s Park. The program will start at 6 p.m.

He is encouraging city residents to turn off their electric lights from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The City ENRO is preparing the human formation that will form part of the Earth Hour 60+ logo.

In its website, earth hour.org said that ’60+’ logo was introduced representing a commitment to add to Earth Hour a positive act for the planet that goes beyond the hour. The number 60 is for the 60 minutes of Earth Hour and the plus invites people to keep on taking action even after Earth Hour is finished.

Earth Hour said that it is a symbol of unity. It is a symbol of hope. It is a demonstration of the power of collective action for our future and the planet’s.

Expected to attend the occasions are city officials led by City Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron, Vice Mayor Ma. Nancy Socrates, Forester Felizardo Cayatoc, PENR Officer of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), city employees, performers and participating organizations.

