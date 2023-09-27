In light of recent reports about the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak in Magsaysay town, the City Veterinary Office of Puerto Princesa has intensified its vigilance and oversight measures to safeguard the pig farming sector.

In an interview, city veterinarian Dr. Indira Santiago said that they remain alert in acting upon reports from the field.

“Surveillance and monitoring sa mga barangay na kapag may report na namatayan ng alagang baboy ay pinupuntahan kaagad upang malaman ang sanhi ng pagkamatay nito,” she said.

Santiago also underscored that one of the key measures taken is the restriction of pork products from areas in the Philippines with confirmed ASF cases.

The City Veterinary Office (CVO), in collaboration with the provincial veterinary office and the national veterinary quarantine service at the pier and airport, ensures that ASF-positive pork products do not enter Puerto Princesa.

She also emphasized the importance of everyone’s cooperation in controlling the entry of pork products and encouraged meat handlers in Puerto Princesa to attend orientations to enhance their knowledge of safe and proper pork handling.

The establishment of checkpoints at the city’s borders to inspect meat products coming from other municipalities with certification from the Municipal Agriculture Office is also encouraged.

The CVO said Puerto Princesa leads in Palawan in terms of pork demand, with approximately 74,000 pigs processed each year. The potential economic repercussions of ASF’s introduction are significant, with an estimated value of 1.2 billion pesos.