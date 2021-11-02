Puerto Princesa City has reached 35 percent of its anti-COVID vaccination target, with 70,315 city residents fully vaccinated.

Dr. Dean Palanca, head of the Incident Management Team (IMT), said the local health officials continued to administer at least 500 per day from vaccination centers spread throughout the city.

“Pag tuloy tuloy ang dating [ng vaccination supply], kaya naman, marami na din kasi tayong mga vaccination centers sa mga barangay,” Palanca said.

Cumulative vaccination statistics in the city. (Photo courtesy of City Mayor’s Office)

Over the weekend, the Puerto Princesa City Covac Team, together with PPC-MMG Cooperative Hospital and Palawan Medical Society, has also rolled out the vaccination campaign for teenagers between 12 to 17 years old.

The city needs to vaccinate at least 201,000 of its local populace to achieve herd immunity, pegged to be around the second quarter of 2022 if the supply chain from the national government remains stable.

Of the total jabs administered, 23,464 residents have received their first dose of anti-COVID jab, awaiting the second dose.

As of Monday morning, Puerto Princesa City is still at high risk of COVID-19 transmission with 936 active COVID-19 cases, from a total of 3,696 total cases reported, with 3,209 recoveries and 207 deaths.