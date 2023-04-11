In an effort to ensure that its employees remain drug-free, 115 traffic enforcers of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) were subjected to a surprise drug test today, April 11, at the coliseum.

According to CTMO program manager and city information officer Richard Ligad, the surprise drug test was his initiative to ensure that all they are all drug-free. He cited the need for a drug-free workforce to ensure public safety.

“[Nasa] 115 lahat sila, initiative lang natin ito para masiguro na ang hanay natin ay drug-free. Noong January this year, ang solid waste at saka anti-crime nauna na sila,” he said.

This is not the first time that surprise drug tests have been conducted on employees under his watch. In January, the solid waste management and anti-crime task force personnel were also subjected to the same test.

One of the employees who turned positive for illegal drug was terminated.

The aim of the drug testing is to ensure that all employees are drug-free, particularly since they are responsible for enforcing certain laws in the city. (R. Rodriguez)

