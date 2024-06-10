Richard Ligad, the traffic chief and information officer of the Puerto Princesa City government, was issued a ₱1,000 traffic violation ticket on Monday for illegal parking along Malvar Street at the Old Public Market.

In a post on the “We R1 at Your Service” social media page, he recounted that it happened at 6:15 a.m. He explained that while waiting for his companion who went to the market because they were expecting visitors from abroad, he unintentionally fell asleep in front of Tonie’s Mart.

Ligad said the traffic enforcer, whom netizens identified as “Kuya Nato,” did not recognize him.

“Sa tagal ng antay ko nakaidlip ako. Nagising na lang ako sa katok ng [traffic] enforcer. Hindi niya alam na ako [ang] sakay ng sasakyan kasi tinted,” he said.

“Sabi nya matagal na [akong] naka-park at bawal doon kasi nga ‘No Parking’ doon sa Malvar market area. Hindi nya pa rin ako nakilala kasi hindi ko binaba ng buo ang window ko. In short, hiningi nya license ko. Binigay ko naman, dahil mali ako,” he added.

Ligad stated that upon recognizing him, the traffic enforcer scratched his head, acknowledging the situation. Despite this, the enforcer proceeded to issue the ticket as Ligad admitted to being in the wrong.

“Pagkakita nya kamot sya ng ulo, pero sabi ko sige lang mali ako. [Pagkatapos niya ako tiketan], tiket na lahat ng sasakyan doon. Aba, ang aliwalas, walang trapik. Yun nga lang lagas ang 1k,” Ligad said.

He showed the violation ticket he was issued and the receipt for the ₱1,000 he paid.