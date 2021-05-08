Puerto Princesa City to open more accommodation establishments as isolation facilities

The city government has eyed additional accommodation establishments to serve as isolation and quarantine facilities.

Don Bognoson, from Mabuhay Accommodations and vice president of the Association of Accredited Tourist Accommodations of Puerto Princesa (AATAPPP) told Palawan News on Friday that some accommodations have already expressed willingness to be used as isolation facilities.

He said AATAPPP has more than 100 members, with around 40 considered as active or those continuously paying their membership fees.

“As much as possible ay willing kaming tumulong, may mga nag-respond na rin na willing maging isolation facilities. Ang sa amin naman sa ATTAPP ay we would accommodate [the patients] just to help the community. This is no longer about profit but a way of helping the community na ma-surpass ang pandemic,” Bognoson said.

Palawan News sources said the city government has allocated P500 per night per accommodation. Food and other necessities of the patients are provided by their families.

The patients who will be placed in the accommodations are those who are asymptomatic.

However, Bognoson said that the accommodation owners want to clear the process on handling the patients given that they are not health facilities.

“Ang gusto lang ma-clear ng mga owners ay kung papaano ang handling sa mga patient kasi mga positive ‘yon, of course hindi naman alam ng mga property owners kung paano ang handling doon,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts