Puerto Princesa City to issue new travel protocols

As the city prepares to open its doors finally to domestic tourists, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has introduced the “Safe, Swift and Smart Passage” (S-PaSS) and stay safe applications, aiming to spread awareness among travelers about travel safety protocols.

CDRRMO made the announcement during the opening of Palawan Travel Expo initiated by the Palawan Tourism Council (PTC) on Monday, March 15.

CDRRMO chief Earl Timbancaya said the city will be using the S-PaSS and staysafe applications for easier contact tracing.

“Nakita natin na medyo mapapadali ‘yong coordination. There are two travel restrictions kapag pumunta sa isang lugar. The place may be unrestricted or restricted depende sa local LGU policies. You will be creating an account individually,” Timbancaya said.

S-PaSS is an online travel management system developed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) VI. Through the application, travelling of Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs), Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) Emergency Travelers (ETs), and other travelers can conveniently check the travel policy of their destination LGU’s.

Travellers going to different localities with travel restrictions may use the website to apply for a Travel Coordination Permit (TCP).

“In compliance with the IATF Memorandum No. 101, it was mandated that the S-Pass program developed by DOST would be the main coordination and business one stop shop for all coordination,” Timbancaya explained.

He added that if the LGU have a strict travel policy, it is recommended to apply for a TCP. If they will be passing through LGU’s with restricted status they have to secure the Travel Pass through Permit (TPP).

“For LGU’s na classified as restricted mayroon pong kinakailangan na travel coordination permit,” he said.

“Once issued na ‘yon, they can travel to their destination LGU and upon arrival, i-scan na lang po. They will also provide a QR code unique for eery individual and i-scan na lang po sya. once that the QR code is confirmed, minimal na lang po ang subject na sya sa ibang protocol upon arrival like health screening,” he added.

To create account, log in to https://s-pass.ph/ and fill in the required data after which, list of restricted or unrestricted destination areas can be checked.

Generating the Travel Pass through Permit (TPP) is only required for unrestricted area. All they have to do is to fill in the required data.

Staysafe app on the other hand, is a community contact tracing, health condition reporting, and social distancing system.

Incident Management Team (IMT) commander Dr. Dean Palanca, said that contacting tracing would be “accessible” as travellers going in and out of the city’s borders can be monitored.

“Mas mapapadali na ‘yong pag trace natin ng movements ng ating constituents moving out from the city and yung mga taong lumalabas pasok sa boarders natin, maybe in land, sea, and air borders natin,” Palanca said.

“Napakahirap na magkaroon ng COVID-19 cases sa ating city lalo na tayo ngayon ay mag-oopen tayo at kailangan natin mag-cater ng tourist. At anniversary rin ngayon ng IMT at CDRRMO na one year na po kaming nakikibaka sa COVID-19. Ang masasabi ko lang ay napakahirap talaga last year,” he added.

The stay safe may also be used to report the health condcition an individual. it also notifies users of places with probable, suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases and allows helath authorities to conduct contact tracing and monitor real time COVID-19 cases. (with reports from Aira Genesa Magdayao)