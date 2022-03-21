A global triathlon event, the Ironman 70.3, will be staged in Puerto Princesa City in November 2022, Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced Monday.

Mayor Bayron said the city government signed an agreement with Sunrise Events, the organizer of the Ironman 70.3, last week.

“Noong nakaraang Wednesday (March 16), nagpirmahan na ng Notice of Award at Contract Agreement between the city government and Sunrise Events. Ito ‘yong organizer ng Ironman 70.3,” Bayron said during the flag raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday morning.

The sports event, set on November 13, is part of the city’s Biodiversity Festival, also known as the Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR) Day.

The Ironman 70.3 which had since been hosted by several cities such as Subic and Davao, is pegged to be hosted by Puerto Princesa City for three years from 2022 until 2024.

The global announcement will be made by Sunrise Events on Friday, March 25, opening the registration limited to 1,600 competitors only.

“Ili-limit lang daw sa 1,600 competitors. Sigurado dudumugin ng foreigners mula sa iba’t ibang parte ng mundo. Ina-assure tayo na malaki ang magiging impact nito sa economy, image, at pagkakakilanlan ng Puerto Princesa,” Bayron added.

Ironman 70.3, an intense triathlon activity, 70.3 stands for the total distance covered in miles during the event. It’s comprised of a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike, and 13.1 mile run.