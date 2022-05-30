Preventive healthcare will be one of this administration’s top priorities, according to the city’s local chief executive.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said that to save money on health care, the city government will focus on diagnostics and preventive medicine for its residents.

He referred to the old adage “prevention is better than cure” in strengthening the satellite health clinics installed in northern and southern rural barangays in Puerto Princesa.

“Gagawin nating functional ‘yong mga enhanced satellite clinic as diagnostic center para sa early diagnosis na hindi na sila mauwi pa na ma-ospital. Dahil pag ma-ospital, mas malaking gastos, hindi lang ng pamilya kundi ng pamahalaan,” Bayron said.

- Advertisement -

As the city calibrates its governance for the next three years, Bayron also said that health officials suggested turning the medical complex into the primary diagnostic center for city residents.

The health officials noted the alarming number of city residents undergoing hemodialysis, with Bayron even mentioning individuals he personally knows who undergo dialysis who were seeking assistance from the city government.

“Itong ating Medical Complex magca-cater as main diagnostic center. Nag-usap din kami ng health officials na itong ating diagnostic center na time will come kailangan mag-operate tayo ng hemodialysis center kasi dumarami talaga ang mga may problema na nagda-dialysis na ating mga kababayan,” Bayron added.

Hemodialysis patients in Puerto Princesa, regardless of their financial status, are still entitled to cash aid that will help with their regular treatments from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), based on the program that was created via City Ordinance No. 1133 in 2021.