The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) will receive additional funds for its Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) by the 2nd quarter of the year, Mimaropa Police Regional Office IV-B (PRO IV-B) Regional Director Police B/Gen. Roger Quesada said.

The announcement was made by Quesada during his visit to the PPCPO on Friday, February 23, for the ceremonial turnover of three units of motorcycle, Starlink internet equipment, the inauguration of the PPCPO Learning Center, and the official activation of three new police stations: PS-3 in Barangay Luzviminda, PS-4 in Barangay Macarascas, and PS-5 in Barangay San Rafael, under PPCPO.

Quesada mentioned how the PPCPO evolved from a single police station under the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) into a separate police office in 2008, growing from only 250 personnel to more than 700 now.

“Nadagdagan kayo ng tatlong istasyon, ibig sabihin dumami kayo. When I was comparing with our R6 (comptroller division), tinatanong ko kung sapat ba ang pondo na nakakarating sa Puerto Princesa, and she told me, malaking diperensya ang kailangan natin kasi nadagdagan sila ng mga tao. So with their recommendation na dagdagan ang inyong MOOE ay inapruba ko agad,” Quesada said in his remarks.

“Sabi ko, i-effect mo agad this March pero sabi nya, hindi pwede. Sa next quarter na raw,” he added.

Quesada, however, did not mention how much the additional funds for the PPCPO would be.

He also said the new equipment that was turned over will surely be a big help for the three new police stations, especially the Starlink internet satellite equipment, considering the fact that the new police stations are situated in rural barangays.

He then challenged the personnel of the police stations to perform their duties to their best in order to maintain the peace and order situation in the city.

“Tiyak na malaki ang maitutulong sa pang araw-araw na operasyon ng kapulisan at pagpapanatili ng kaayusan sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa. Sa pamamagitan ng Starlink, agarang matutugunan ang pangangailangan sa mabilis na internet connection ng mga bagong talagang police stations sa lungsod,” he said.

“Gayun pa man, kaakibat ng mga dagdag na kapulisan at pag-operationalize ng tatlong police station, inaasahan na higit pa nating pagsusumikapan na maiangat ang kalidad ng ating paglilingkod at maipadama sa bawat mamamayan ng Puerto Princesa ang serbisyong nagkakaisa ng kapulisan tungo sa bagong Pilipinas,” he added.