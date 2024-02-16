The Puerto Princesa City Police Office expands its reach, inaugurating three new stations in key barangays, enhancing community safety and response.

City police spokesperson Captain Maria Victoria Iquin said expanding police presence to additional barangays is crucial for bolstering law enforcement coverage, improving response times, and fostering a stronger sense of security among residents.

She said Friday that under the leadership of Col. Ronie Bacuel, it signifies a commitment to proactive crime prevention and better service delivery, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being and peace of mind of the community.

These newly established stations include Police Station 3, located at the Mini City Hall in Brgy. Luzviminda, Police Station 4 situated at the Mini City Hall in Brgy. Macarascas, and Police Station 5, also situated at the Mini City Hall in Barangay San Rafael.

“Operational na ang ating Police Stations 3, 5, and 5, and ready na to serve our communities. Gusto natin at ng city government, sa pamamagitan ni Mayor [Lucilo] Bayron na mailapit sa mga mamamayan yong police services namin,” she said.

“Gusto namin magkaroon tayo ng faster police response, mas mabigay namin ang aming community relations activities—mas magiging visible kami sa communities,” Iquin added.

The inauguration was led by Bayron, along with with Col. Bacuel, members of the city police force, some city councilors, barangay officials, members of religious sectors, and the City Youth Council.

The three police stations cover specific areas within the city to ensure a more localized and responsive approach to community needs. PS3 covers southern and southwestern barangays, including Sta. Lucia, Luzviminda, Mangingisda, Inagawan Sub Colony, Inagawan, Kamuning, Montible, Napsan, Bagong Bayan, and Simpocan.

Northwestern barangays of Sta. Cruz, Salvacion, Bahile, Macarascas, Buenavista, Tagabinet, Cabayugan, Marufinas, and New Panggangan will be under PS4.

Northeastern barangays of Manalo, Maruyogon, Lucbuan, Maoyon, Babuyan, San Rafael, Tanabag, Concepcion, Binduyan, and Langogan fall under PS5.

For immediate assistance, residents can contact the newly established Police Stations through the following hotline numbers:

Police Station 3

– Globe: 0927-234-7443

– Smart: 0928-164-2913

Police Station 4

– Globe: 0995-591-6838

– Smart: 0928-200-6155

Police Station 5

– Globe: 0956-179-0083

– Smart: 0999-380-2689