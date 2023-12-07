Puerto Princesa City’s economy grew by 14.7 percent in 2022 and was regarded to be the highest performing economy in the Mimaropa region. Meanwhile, the province of Palawan posted a 1.5 percent growth during the same period following a negative growth in 2021 as the entire country reeled from the pandemic.

The latest monitoring report released by the Philippine Statistics Office showed Puerto Princesa City as the fastest-growing economy in the entire MIMAROPA region, followed by Romblon which posted a 9.8 percent growth and Oriental Mindoro which grew by 8.2 percent.

Palawan, meanwhile, contributed the highest share in the region, at 32.4 percent amounting to P 392.96 billion, followed by Oriental Mindoro at 27.8 percent and Puerto Princesa City at 13.5 percent.

The three major industries measured in the PPA were agriculture, forestry, and fishing (AFF). Other economic sectors include industry that covers mining, quarrying and construction, along with energy, water, and waste management. The services sector includes all human-based services from trade, transportation, professional services, administration, social work activities, ICT, health and education.

Out of the total economy of Palawan, 45.5 percent of the GDP came from the industry sector, 31.5 percent came from services, and 23.1 percent came from AFF. However, compared to the previous PPA measured in 2021-2022, the services sector had the fastest growth rate out of the three major industries, which the PSA credited to the resumption of human activity to the province, with Palawan’s ports being fully open for tourists and visitors once more.

The top 3 fastest growing industries in Palawan in the 2022 PPA all came from the services sector, namely accommodation and food service activities, which had a 51.7 percent growth rate, transportation such as flights and storage having 45.4 percent growth rate, and wholesale and retail trade including the repair of vehicles which had an 11.2% growth rate compared to 2021.

Although Palawan registered the least GDP growth rate among the other provinces in MIMAROPA, the fact that it had growth on its own is already an indicator that Palawan’s economy is close to recovering from what it was pre-pandemic.

According to the insight on Palawan’s PPA as presented by Sharlene Vilches, the provincial planning and development coordinator, while both the industry and AFF sectors had negative growth rate compared to the previous year, the forecast was positive as the 2022 PPA’s number was closer to the 3.8% economic growth rate measured in 2019.

Vilches noted that the rate will increase as construction contracts are renewed and livelihoods for local farmers and fisherfolk continued.

“We are expecting increase for the industry as mining does in our industry sector. For the AFF- aside from the COVID-19, naapektuhan tayo masyado ng Typhoon Odette. Reflecting from the previous years, konti na rin ngayon ang decline so we are expecting in the coming years we will continue to see growth,” Vilches said.

Vilches said that the province already has plans to bolster the AFF sector by the “farm-to-table” approach, in which the province would target the fishing and agricultural sectors from production level up to the marketing.