The World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender is set to begin Monday, April 29, at the Edward S. Hagedorn coliseum.

The city will be hosting the 7-day competition for the second time, which is part of a world series where table tennis players gain points for their global ranking.

The WTT Youth Contender 2024 will gather around 180 athletes, with an estimated 60 table tennis players from the Philippines, and 116 from foreign countries. Last year’s WTT Youth Contender champion for the Under-19 singles category, Kheith Rhynne Cruz, will be back to defend her title.

Rachel Ramos, WTT International Referee and Head Umpire noted that the four months of preparations for the international event ran smoothly, even when they added an additional mixed category event.

“I just want to share the good news, that the WTT Youth Contender Puerto Princesa of 2023 was one of the best organized events of the WTT Youth Contender since. In terms of challenges, very minimal. I believe [the challenges] have been addressed already by the city sports and other stakeholders,” Ramos said.

There will be four award ceremonies for the event. The girl’s competition will be from April 29-May 1, the mixed competition on May 2, and the boy’s competition on May 3-5. The entire WTT Youth Contender event will be open to the public at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum. This year’s competition will start immediately on the morning of April 29, though the opening ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m.

Atty. Rocky Austria, Puerto Princesa City Sports Director, commended the teams in charge of the event, as their committees will also be in charge of the logistics of the other international sports events to be hosted by Puerto Princesa in the latter half of this year.

Austria expressed his excitement in preparing for the other national and international sporting events that will be hosted by Puerto Princesa City in the later half of this year. He said that the City Sports Committee was already planning the logistics of hosting such big events and athletes in the busiest part of the year.

“We will be having the dragonboat championship, and this will be held this coming October. This will be participated by no less than 50 countries. Ang kagandahan dito sa event na ito ay madami, by teams,” Austria said.

Other international sports events planned for this year included the friendly game with East ASEAN countries in BIMP EAGA 2024 from December 1-5. National sports events include the Milo Marathon, the Palawan Pawnshop marathon, and the Philippine Beach Games.