The three-day Philippine Beach Games, hosted by Puerto Princesa City, will kick off today at Pakpak Lauin Beach Resort, Sitio Talaudyong, Barangay Bacungan.

The Philippine Beach Games (PBG) will feature competitions in beach takraw, air badminton, beach volleyball, indoor rowing, cornhole, beach flag football, beach roundnet, pétanque, beach floorball, and beach ultimate.

During a press conference last June, Puerto Princesa City Sports Director Atty. Gregorio “Rocky” Austria noted that the PBG is distinct from other events organized by their office in 2024, offering potential for sports enthusiasts to return for future events.

JP Demontaño, founder and president of the PBG, emphasized that despite other locations vying to host the games, Puerto Princesa City was selected due to the LGU’s active participation in organizing the event.

The PBG’s earlier edition this year was held in Pangasinan in April. Despite anticipated rainy weather during the second leg of the games in Puerto Princesa, Austria assured that all 10 beach sports competitions would proceed regardless of weather conditions.

Although the titular beach games are non-ranking competitions, Demontaño highlighted them as an excellent opportunity for athletes and sports enthusiasts in Palawan to participate in physically challenging friendly competitions.

Public playing

While the entrance fee was set at Pakpak Lauin’s regular fare, the PBG made itself accessible to Palaweños by a free shuttle service to the destination. The schedule, posted on PBG’s official Facebook page, states that the pick-up point is at Robinson’s Place Palawan.

City Tourism Officer Demetrio “Toto” Alvior noted that PBG had anticipated the rainy season and they had set up tents. Live music will also be featured in the venue.

When asked about the waste management for the crowds coming into Talaudyong, Alvior said that they do not expect a large crowd, but have prepared accordingly.

Watchers are encouraged to bring their own tumblers as plastic and glass bottles are not allowed in the area.