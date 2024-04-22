Puerto Princesa City was the hottest part of the country today, April 22, posting a record 46°C, according to the heat index monitoring report of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

According to PAGASA’s daily heat index reporting of Monday, Aborlan ranked next to the Palawan capital at 45°C.

Over the past week, Aborlan, Palawan has been consistent among the highest measured heat index in the country.

Palawan’s daily heat index record has been consistently higher than most other provinces in the Philippines, along with Camarines Sur and Capiz.

The public has been urged by PAGASA to limit outside activities, especially at noon, and to always drink plenty of water.