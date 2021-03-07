Puerto Princesa City government inaugurates new public cemetery in Sta. Lourdes

The city government of Puerto Princesa has inaugurated the new public cemetery in Barangay Sta. Lourdes.

City councilor Herbert Dilig, however, said the facility will not yet be opened until its operating policies are put in place.

Puerto Princesa City government officials led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron inaugurated the new public cemetery on March 4, 2021, in Barangay Sta. Lourdes. | Photo by Jan Charlee Ligad

In a phone interview with Palawan News on Saturday (March 6), Dilig confirmed that the new public cemetery, which was inaugurated on March 4 (Thursday) on the occasion of the 149th founding anniversary celebration of the city is not yet open to the public for burial.

“May bubuuin munang body or board na siyang magbabalangkas ng mga polisiya tungkol diyan bago pagdesisyunan,” Dilig said. “Ready na siya pero ‘di pa pwedeng maglibing,” he explained adding that there is no specific date yet as to when it can be opened and used for burial.

“Maganda ang ating new city cemetery kasi kumpleto na ‘yan. Magkakaroon ‘yan columbarium at saka crematory [facility],” he added.

He also said there are already 158 ready apartment type tombs and there are at least 1,000 more being prepared that would be enough for the next five years.

The cemetery was constructed via a two-phase construction. Phase I, which involved clearing works, perimeter fencing, niches, and roadways, costs P13,950,631.04, while Phase II, which involves the construction among others of the main entrance and exit gates, and roadways and sidewalk concreting, costs P19,970,142.30.