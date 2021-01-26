Puerto Princesa City eyes new vaccine deal with Moderna

If plans push through for the city government, a total of 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Puerto Princesa City residents in the coming months.

In addition to 200,000 jabs it had initially secured from AstraZeneca, the city government has announced is expecting to sign a separate agreement with the US pharma company Moderna for another 100,000 doses.

“Naka-place na tayo ng order na 100,000 doses pero wala pang tripartite agreement – ‘yong pirmahan ng national government, ng vaccine manufacturer, at ng pamahalaang panlungsod,” Mayor Lucilo Bayron said Monday (Enero 25).

According to reports, Moderna’s vaccine is pegged between P3,904 up to P4,504 for two-round shots, although city officials did not comment on the purchase agreement being prepared.

Last Friday, Bayron was also in a meeting with Johnson and Johnson’s country representative to discuss possible arrangements for the American pharmaceutical company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The representative declined to provide a timeline, citing that its Janssen vaccine has yet to complete phase three of its clinical trials, according to Bayron.

Based on the company’s official website, Janssen, the vaccine arm of Johnson and Johnson, plans to have results from its late-stage clinical trials ready for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to consider within weeks.

The city earlier declared an appropriation of P500 million for its Covac program, targeting to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to around 70 percent of the local populace, pegged at roughly 200,000 residents, or at least 400,000 doses.

