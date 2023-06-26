Puerto Princesa City Esports was hailed the champion of the 2nd Baragatan Festival 2023 Mobile Legend Bang Bang (MLBB) Tournament held yesterday, June 25, at the PGP Convention Center.

The tournament was part of this year’s Baragatan Festival, coinciding with the 121st anniversary of the Civil Government of Palawan.

The Puerto Princesa City Esports team, composed of Vince Isaac Sanchez (TIM), Mathew San Jose (Sophiaaaaaaa), Karl Murillo (Willump), Nash Mangahas (Nasty), Kenneth Alas-as (Super Pogs), and Joven Buraos (Venn), claimed the top spot and received a prize of P20,000.

Meanwhile, the team Sana Makaisa, also from Puerto Princesa City, secured the 1st runner-up position. The team members were Patrick Joshua R. Samson (Heureux), Ivan Sandi P. Eleperia (SUPER ZYKEST), Harbe P. Magbanua (Ybee.), Renzo Jude A. De Vera (Lord Eros.), Aleph Venette Kelly S. Isabelo (Doc Vent.), and Angelo De Castro (Pyxillicious), who were awarded a prize of P10,000.

A total of 35 teams, consisting of 210 players, participated in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Tournament during the Baragatan Festival. These teams hailed from various municipalities of Palawan and the city of Puerto Princesa.

The event was successfully organized by the Provincial Government in partnership with the Provincial Information and Communication Technology Program (PICTP), Globe, TM, Hari Royale Business and Marketing Corp., BTLS Digital Solutions Partner, The Blockprint, and Infinite.