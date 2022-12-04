The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) underscored the low crime incidence in the city during the 3rd Quarter 2022 City Peace and Order Council Meeting held on September 30, 2022.

In the Peace and Order Situation Report shared by Police Lieutenant Colonel Reginald Pagulayan, the total crime incidents from January 1–August 31, 2022, compared to the same period last year, decreased by eight percent, and the Peace and Order Index decreased by 11 percent even as the Public Safety Index increased by 13 percent.

“Generally, the total crime incidents from January 1—August 31, 2022, decreased by 28 percent, or eight percent, compared to January 1—August 31, 2021. The security measures given by this office proved their effectiveness in preventing crimes from occurring,” he said.

Pagulayan said there were a total of 61 “focus crimes” compared to the 64 recorded before, or five percent less. Physical injury (14 incidents), rape and murder (six incidents), four robberies (four incidents), and two kidnappings are among the focus crimes.

Meanwhile, in 45 operations against illegal drugs, 49) were arrested and 24.60 grams of Shabu worth P167,326.91 and 140.76 grams of marijuana worth P48,360.05 were seized by the authorities. They also apprehended 131 people, including 26 of the most wanted. In the campaign against loose firearms, 21 people were arrested, 13 were confiscated, and 135 were placed for safekeeping only.

For the campaign against illegal gambling, they have arrested 28 people for nine positive operations, for the campaign against illegal logging, they have arrested five people, and they have also arrested two people for the violation of RA 9175, or an act regulating the ownership, possession, sale, importation, and use of chainsaws.

He stressed that the PPCPO assured that they will uphold its tranquility and firmly adhere to their responsibilities to serve and protect the citizens of the city under the leadership of City Acting Director Police Colonel Roberto M. Bucad. (MCE/PIA MIMAROPA)

About Post Author