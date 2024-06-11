Athletes from Puerto Princesa City who participated and achieved success at the Mimaropa Regional Athletic Association (MRAA) meet were recognized by the city government and the Schools Division Office at the Ramon V. Mitra Memorial Sports Complex’s volleyball court on June 10.

City Schools Division Superintendent Laida Mascareñas expressed pride in the achievements of the Puerto Princesa delegation at the athletic meet, stating that they had chosen the right representatives for the city.

“Maraming medalya at karangalan tayong naiuwi, at maraming atleta na talagang they tried their very best pero hindi natin maialis na may ibang mananalo. Subalit ang pinaka-importante dito ay ang lahat ng kanilang natutunan sa kanilang mga karanasanhabang sila ay nasa kandili ng mga taga-Oriental Mindoro,” Mascareñas said.

(We brought home many medals and honors, and many athletes truly gave their best effort, but we cannot deny that others emerged victorious. However, the most important thing here is the lessons they have learned from their experiences while they were under the guidance of the people of Oriental Mindoro.)

As a result, she said, more than 100 athletes from the city will represent the Mimaropa Region in the Palarong Pambansa slated in Cebu City on July 6-16.

She also thanked the parents of the athletes for their unwavering support and encouraged the athletes to maintain discipline to achieve their desires and dreams.

“Sana sa mga susunod pang competition, manatili tayong nagsisikap na maabot kung ano yung hinahangad natin. Lagi nating sinasabi, we go for gold (In the next competitions, let us continue to strive to achieve what we desire. Let’s always say, ‘we go for gold’),” she said.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron also expressed praise and gratitude to the athletes who “brought pride and honor to the city.”

He particularly acknowledged the secondary athletes for leading the division with an impressive medal haul of 71 gold, 43 silver, and 51 bronze medals.

“Pero hindi ibig sabihin na hindi na ico-congratulate yung nasa elementary level (But that doesn’t mean we won’t congratulate those at the elementary level),” he told the student-athletes who finished 4th place with 19 gold, 25 silver, and 27 bronze medals, as he encouraged them to do better next time.

“Siyempre maganda rin na nandoon ka sa baba, para mag-strive pa ng mabuti at dahan-dahan na aangat ka rin. May kasabihan nga, if you’re down, there’s no way but up (Of course, it’s also good to start from the bottom, so you can strive harder and gradually rise. There’s a saying, ‘if you’re down, there’s no way but up’),” he added.

The mayor further stated that with more dedication, discipline, and perseverance, they can achieve their dreams, not only in the field of sports but in other aspects of life as well.

He also emphasized the importance of participating in sports, highlighting that the lessons learned extend beyond the sports arena and can be applied to various aspects of life.