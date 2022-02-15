Puerto Princesa City and the Palawan province has been downgraded to Alert Level 2 from February 16 to 28.

Provincial information officer, lawyer Christian Jay Cojamco, said on Tuesday that the provincial government will return to an 80 percent skeleton workforce while continuing to relax other constraints.

“No substantial changes will be implemented. The Provincial IATF will no longer issue new set guidelines but instead will only release an advisory that Palawan is now under Alert Level 2, thus, the National IATF Guidelines for areas under the said alert level will implemented,” Cojamco told Palawan News.

Contact sports and cockfights have also been allowed to resume after a temporary suspension imposed when the city and province were elevated to a stricter Alert Level 3 following a COVID-19 outbreak in late January.

Indoor capacity was increased to 50% of maximum capacity, while outdoor capacity was increased to 70%.

“Contact sports, conduct of cockfights are now allowed again. Also, venue capacity to be observed will now be max of 50% for indoor venues and max 70% for outdoor venues,” Cojamco added.

Meanwhile, local officials have yet to convene Tuesday to discuss the quarantine protocol changes for the city, according to city administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa.

The COVID-19 cases in the city started to decrease since the second week of February, with only 239 active confirmed (RT-PCR) and 1,599 laboratory-confirmed (including antigen-positives) cases as of February 13.