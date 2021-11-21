Puerto Princesa City and Palawan will be under Alert Level 2 beginning November 22 to November 30, according to the national government’s announcement on Saturday.

The city government will also adopt the new alert level system on Monday. However, the city Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will still convene on the same day to discuss localized guidelines.

City IATF spokesperson Atty. Norman Yap said in a text message Sunday that current guidelines will still be in effect for the meantime. These include the mandatory wearing of face shields, curfew hours from 12 midnight to 4 a.m., adjusted liquor ban, and no more mandatory RT-PCR and facility quarantine for returning city residents.

“The City IATF Resolution No. 70 posted at the City Mayor’s Office Facebook page pertains to measures passed last November 12 and announced already via FB Live last November 13. It does not change the fact that tomorrow we will be under Alert Level No.2,” he said.

According to the national IATF’s guidelines, local government units under Alert Level 2 can allow minors to freely go outdoors. Entertainment venues, which are currently prohibited to operate under general community quarantine (GCQ) are allowed to open, same with cinemas, theme parks, and other amusement venues.

Under Alert Level 2, wearing of face shields in public areas is also optional, but required for medical settings.