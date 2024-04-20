Businesses in Puerto Princesa City have reported a combined gross income of P50 billion as of April 16, 2024, which the Puerto Princesa City Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) said has already surpassed their performance last year.

Steph Magay, a representative from the BPLO, said the performance has been the highest recorded in the city since the pandemic.

“Kung tataas pa ito in the next few months, we are already surpassing the annual total gross income in previous years,” Magay said.

Magay reported that the 2020 BPLO data’s (which was the report for 2019) annual gross income amounted to P 43 billion dollars before COVID-19 lockdowns hit. The 2021 BPLO data, which measured accounts for the year 2020, had an annual gross income of P 32 billion, while the 2022 BPLO data measured 2021’s annual gross income at P 42 billion.

The total gross income in 2023, for the year of 2022, was measured at P 41 B. However, that year marked two significant milestones for Puerto Princesa City.

“Ang total capital noong taon ng 2022 ay lumagpas ng two billion mark. Ibig sabihin last year maraming naginvest sa atin na malalaking businesses. Ang total business fees and taxes na na-collect natin ay naabot ng P438 million pesos, which is also the highest collected amount of fees since,” Magay explained.

This was used as the basis for the Philippine Statistics Authority in Palawan for measuring Puerto Princesa City’s 2022 City Product Accounts, where the PSA declared that the city has not just recovered from the economic downturn of the pandemic, but has also surpassed previous markers.

Magay announced other significant projects done by the BPLO in the past few years, such as the launch of the Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) extension office at SM City Puerto Princesa and the mobile BOSS established in Cabayugan.

Furthermore, Magay said that the BPLO was working towards a zero-contact policy which they hope to implement next year. This would allow all those who wish to apply for or renew a business permit and license can do so online.

Currently, the BPLO will complete the liaison officers’ training to collect the business permits per barangay so as to ease the burden on business owners in applying personally through their office.