The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Palawan conducted a surprise inspection of 16 businesses in Puerto Princesa this April 16-18, and found all to be compliant with their respective regulations.

Persival Narbonita, head of the Consumer Protection Division of DTI-Palawan noted that the inspections done by the provincial monitoring team were specified according to what fair trade laws regulated the specific businesses.

Narbonita noted that a group of repair shops were checked under the Service and Repair Shop Accreditation law, and a group of hardware store products were checked if they were compliant under the Product Standards Law of the Philippines.

“Mayroong ding mixed groups, ito, hardware at grocery, kung sila ba ay compliant doon sa price ng law, kung meron ba silang paninda. Mixed na rin yung iba kasi meron [sa isang store] yung gadgets na binibenta, cellphones na binibenta, hardware, grocery stores, appliances,” Narbonita said.

These surprise inspections were conducted by DTI-Palawan semi-regularly. Some of the other inspections they finished this year were in El Nido, Taytay, Aborlan, Rizal, and Narra.

Additionally, Narbonita mentioned that some municipalities had already declared a state of calamity since the start of El Niño season. He said that this affected not just agricultural products, but also the prices of other goods made in that locality across the board.

Narbonita reported that all inspections this year had a 100% passing rate for complying with product standards, although he mentioned that this might be subject to change with other inspections.

“Yung mga binebenta nila, kung saan nila inoorder doon, so depende yun sa pagtingin natin. Hindi ibig sabihin nun na sa ngayon compliant sila, sa susunod na inspection posibleng hindi na baka may makita na produkto, o kaya walang price tag,” Narbonita said.