The city government of Puerto Princesa continues its series of inaugurations of various projects, which they claim are aimed at improving the condition of students, drainage systems, promoting sports tourism, and more.

Just recently, on May 23-24, opening and groundbreaking activities for projects worth up to ₱200 million were conducted in city barangays led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron under his Mega Apuradong Administrasyon.

He led the inspection of 10 inaugurated projects and the groundbreaking ceremonies for eight. Among these was the addition of another Standard Day Care Center in Barangay Tanabag, funded with ₱2,655,700.

“It’s important to me that everyone, whether near or far from the city center, is provided with a decent way of life. My only wish is to also inspire future leaders like these young people to see the legacy of Serbisyong Bayron, whose dream is the upliftment and progress of a city where everyone is included and no one is left behind,” he said.

Part of these is the ₱5,237,599.62 construction of an RC Box Culvert on Santol Road in Brgy. San Jose to ensure proper drainage of wastewater and the ₱57,307,322.15 renovation of the old San Jose Terminal Building.

The renovation will feature a modern and updated design, accommodating the relocation of major offices such as the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), and others.

The city is focusing, too, on the construction of a drainage system from Napocor Road to San Manuel Sea Road II, amounting to ₱18,479,300. In addition, the asphalt paving of Manalo Street, from H. Mendoza to Fernandez Street, a major thoroughfare for motorists and residents alike, is underway. This project, under the City Engineering Office with a budget of ₱7,815,296.47, aims to enhance the road network.

Furthermore, the completion of the GSO Warehouse with RC retaining wall, funded at ₱15,331,462.55, is set to commence.

One of the city’s significant projects is also about to materialize: enhancing additional activities in Barangay Sta. Monica through the construction of a zipline or spiral towers with a food kiosk, amounting to ₱49,658,258.48.

Several projects have been completed and are now benefiting the city residents. Fishermen in Brgy. Buenavista will benefit from the newly constructed pier, funded at ₱9,743,238.67. The new public market in Brgy. Salvacion, costing ₱59,217,619.14, is also ready to strengthen business and product offerings in the northern part of the city.

Moreover, the issue of foul odor and improper disposal of waste from the slaughterhouse will be addressed with the construction of a drainage outfall in Brgy. Tagburos, funded at ₱11,328,448.87.

The dirty water flowing through the City Employees Village will also be controlled with the implementation of a drainage system worth ₱10,159,928.30.

The concreting of the road from Valencia-Manalo to Parola Road, costing ₱19,257,342.16, will provide relief to those passing through. Tourists and residents visiting Puting Buhangin will also find it easier to travel with the newly constructed road, amounting to ₱9,852,080.51.

Moreover, the previously muddy and impassable road from Purok Katiwasayan to Purok Kaunlaran in Brgy. Luzviminda has been fixed, with a budget of ₱23,917,988.69.

The development of facilities at the Ramon V. Mitra, Jr. Sports Complex will also contribute to the city’s sports tourism. Additional public restrooms with showers in the swimming pool area, costing ₱4,857,626.00, have been constructed.

Changes were also made to the indoor sports court with the construction of lay by, parking, and sidewalks, funded at ₱3,076,956.63. Additionally, the completion of the Balayong Park Road Network and Drainage System, with a budget of ₱19,496,004.07, is also a significant achievement.

Mayor Bayron was joined by Councilor Judith Raine Bayron, Councilor Patrick Hagedorn, Councilor Herbert Dilig, Councilor Elgin Damasco, Councilor Jonjie Rodriguez, Councilor Victor Oliveros, Councilor Laddy Gemang, and Councilor Karl Dylan Aquino during the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies.

Former councilors Erwin Edualino and Roy Ventura, as well as members of the City Youth Development Office (CYDO), also graced the event. Support was also provided by various city government departments, including the City Planning and Development Office led by Engr. Jovenee Sagun; City Engineering Office headed by Engr. Aries Grande; General Services Office under Asst. GSO Officer Irene Lagrada; and City Architect Office led by Arch. Honesto Teves.