Barangay Population Volunteer (BPV) Marilou Nale from Barangay Irawan, has been nominated for the prestigious Rafael M. Salas Kaunlaran Pantao Award (RMSKPA) by the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) for the year 2023.

The CPD, in a letter addressed to Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron, disclosed that BPV Nale has been selected as the regional winner for the Most Outstanding Barangay Population Volunteer in the entire MIMAROPA region.

She is now among the nominees for the top three National Awardees of RMSKPA.

According to the City Information Office, RMSKPA is an award that recognizes individuals, LGUs (Local Government Units), and organizations that exemplify the work and principles of Mr. Rafael M. Salas, the founding Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

His work emphasized the significance of population management as an integral part of long-term planning, especially in less developed countries.

For the year 2023, the RMSKPA will be presented to Barangay Population Volunteers and Workers, often referred to as “Bayani ng Komunidad” or Heroes of the Community, to acknowledge their outstanding dedication and service in improving the quality of life within their communities.

From September 21-22, Nale underwent national validation with the participation of the barangay captain and residents of Barangay Irawan to provide further evidence of her exceptional service to the community.

There are two categories for the Most Outstanding BPV: the City and Municipal Category. The top three winners in each category will receive cash prizes of Php 100,000, Php 75,000, and Php 50,000, respectively.