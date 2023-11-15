As the cycle of newly-elected officials sparks change at the grassroots level, some of the new barangay captains in Puerto Princesa City, who were officially sworn in during the mass oathtaking on November 14, at the City Coliseum, have spoken about the future projects they plan to undertake during their term.

Jacqueline Gallano, elected barangay captain of Langogan, expressed a desire to initiate a housing project for the indigenous residents in her community.

“Magkaroon po sila ng tirahan na malapit sa bukana sa high school, lalo na yung mga estudyante kasi bababa sila sa umaga then babalik sa hapon pauwi, masyadong mahirap para sa kanila. Ganun din pag may ulan malalim yung tinatawiran nilang ilog kaya kailangan talaga nila,” Gallano said.

In December 2021, the Langogan River faced a notable challenge when the bridge connecting Puerto Princesa City to Roxas collapsed during the onslaught of Typhoon Odette. The river is prone to flooding with mud every rainy season, as runoff from the hills sluices down. Any overflow presents a danger to those who routinely cross the river to reach the main community area.

Gallano said that residents of Brgy. Langogan are gradually recovering with aid from the city government.

“Unti-unti na rin pong nasasagot yung sa pangingisda, at gayun naman din sa mga magsasaka meron na rin nakakarating na semilya para sa niyog at kasoy,” she said.

Gallano hopes that the next few years will be significant in further developing their barangay.

Meanwhile, Gardo Inquig, the barangay captain of Matiyaga, is focusing on youth rehabilitation and empowerment.

Although Matiyaga is relatively smaller compared to other barangays in Puerto Princesa City, Inquig plans to develop human resources.

His initial goal is to provide housing and implement intervention strategies for the youth in his area.

“Mga menor de edad na nagiinom lang at nagbibisyo, gusto kong hikayatin sila at ipagpatawag yung mga magulang para kupkupin naming. Kung sakaling mabigyan kami ng City Social Welfare and Development Office, ay mabigyan naman ng magandang tirahan yung mga kabataan,” said Inquig.

He further noted that these youths were lacking in parental care and attention, which led to increased cases of teenage pregnancy and the use or abuse of addictive substances such as alcohol and drugs.

Likewise, Brgy. Tagumpay, though smaller in area than other barangays, is still capable of further development, according to barangay captain Victor Dela Cruz.

“Ang Tagumpay, small barangay lang compact na, walang lupa na matitira para paglagyan ng proyekto. Pero marami pang dapat gawin, pwede kang maglagay sa sidewalk, sa baywalk, pwede kang magtaas ng high rise building, pwede kang maglinis sa building, depende sa budget na hawak mo,” Dela Cruz said.

Dela Cruz also stressed that they should focus on doing their job as barangay captains instead of paying attention to trivialities.

“Wala munang chismis, walang gitgitan, walang galit-galit. Nanalo ka na, nakaupo ka na ipagpaliban mo ang galit-galit na yan para di maapektuhan ang barangay sa pag-unlad. Maliit lang ang barangay pero dapat madaming gawing project o mga pagbabago so gawin lang natin trabaho natin, doon tayo magtutok,” he added.

Eufracio Forones Jr., the City Director for the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), stressed the importance of initiating new local development projects.

He noted that the tenure of the previous barangay captains, which was extended due to legal reasons, had been limited by numerous circumstances.

“Considering na nanggaling tayo sa pandemya at medyo bumaba ang economy sa bawat sulok ng Pilipinas, unti-unti naman tayong bumabangon. Ine-expect natin na ang ating mga punong barangay at the grassroots level, sila ang pangunahing kikilos para maiangat ang antas ng kabuhayan ng ating mga mamamayan,” Forones said.