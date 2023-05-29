Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced the inclusion of Puerto Princesa International Airport in the roster of the ‘Busiest Airports in the Philippines’ for the year 2022 during Monday’s flag ceremony, May 29.

According to the data from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the city’s airport secured the 10th spot with a passenger traffic of 1,121,373.

Following closely behind were Bohol-Panglao International Airport at the ninth position, Bacolod Silay Airport at eighth, Daniel Z. Romualdez of Tacloban at seventh, Laguindingan Airport of Cagayan de Oro at sixth, Iloilo International Airport at fifth, Godofredo Airport of Boracay at fourth, Francisco Bangoy International Airport of Davao at third, Mactan-Cebu International Airport at second, and topping the list was Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

CAAP also said that the number of passengers at these airports experienced a decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which continued until 2021.

Mayor Bayron expressed confidence in the return of visitors to the city, drawn by its breathtaking beauty and pristine tourist destinations.

About Post Author