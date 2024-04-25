The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that the heat indices in Puerto Princesa and Aborlan could soar, with approximately 25 areas nationwide experiencing “danger” levels, where the heat index ranges between 42 to 51 degrees celsius.

Last April 22, Puerto Princesa recorded 46 degrees celsius heat index, the highest recorded nationwide on that day.

Aborlan experienced the same on April 16.

The weather bureau forecasted on April 24 the possibility of a heat index of 45 degrees Celsius in Puerto Princesa City, and Aborlan in the next 2 days.

Masbate City in Masbate is expected to experience 46 degrees Celsius, and 45 degrees Celsius in several locations including Infanta, Quezon and Pili, Camarines Sur.

Other areas, such as Dagupan City, Pangasinan, Aparri, Cagayan, Virac, Catanduanes, Catarman, Northern Samar, and Guiuan, Eastern Samar, could experience a heat index of up to 44 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has reported 34 cases of heat-related illness as high heat indices persist across various regions in the country, with a significant number recorded in Palawan.

According to the DOH, the cases were documented from January 1 to April 18 through their event-based Surveillance and Response System, with Central Visayas, Ilocos region, and Soccsksargen being the most affected areas.

Among the reported cases, six have resulted in fatalities, although the precise causes of death are still under investigation.

To address the rising incidence of heat-related illnesses, the DOH reiterated its advice for the public to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and use protective measures like sunblock, umbrellas, or caps when outdoors. Individuals experiencing symptoms of heat-related illnesses are encouraged to seek shade, apply cold compresses to lower body temperature, and seek medical attention promptly.