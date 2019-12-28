Sat. Dec 28th, 2019

Puerto bay still positive on red tide

Dec 28, 2019 Aira Genesa Magdayao

All types of shellfish or alamang gathered from affected areas are not safe from human consumption

Puerto Princesa Bay remains positive for red tide contamination, according to the latest bulletin released by Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Friday.

Shellfish Bulletin No. 27 said the ban on the gathering of shellfish from the affected area is still enforced.

The public warning was issued after samples of shellfish collected still yielded positive results for paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) that is beyond the regulatory limit.

“All types of shellfish or alamang gathered from affected areas are not safe from human consumption,” the advisory said.

The warning said that consuming of shellfish with red tide toxins may affect an individual’s nervous system within 30 minutes.

Initial reactions may include tingling, first in the lips and tongue, spreading to the face, neck, fingertips, and toes while other symptoms include headache, dizziness, and nausea.

Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

About the Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao

is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

An artist’s story

Dec 28, 2019 Rachel Ganancial

THE TWO POPES: A review

Dec 28, 2019 Rev. Fr. Eugene Elivera

2 dead, 1 injured in Tagburos accident

Dec 28, 2019 Jayra Joyce Taboada