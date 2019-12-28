Puerto bay still positive on red tide

All types of shellfish or alamang gathered from affected areas are not safe from human consumption

Puerto Princesa Bay remains positive for red tide contamination, according to the latest bulletin released by Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Friday.

Shellfish Bulletin No. 27 said the ban on the gathering of shellfish from the affected area is still enforced.

The public warning was issued after samples of shellfish collected still yielded positive results for paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) that is beyond the regulatory limit.

“All types of shellfish or alamang gathered from affected areas are not safe from human consumption,” the advisory said.

The warning said that consuming of shellfish with red tide toxins may affect an individual’s nervous system within 30 minutes.

Initial reactions may include tingling, first in the lips and tongue, spreading to the face, neck, fingertips, and toes while other symptoms include headache, dizziness, and nausea.

