The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) is encouraging the public to continue wearing facemasks while on vacation or observing Lent this Holy Week.

PPO spokesperson P/Maj. Ric Ramos advised those who will participate in the traditional “Visita Iglesia” and other public activities to observe minimum health protocols.

“Kung nanaisin nila na sila ay magsuot ng mask, mas maige po na magsuot ng mask. Patuloy po na tatalima sa minimum health standards. Still, magdala ng alcohol po ninyo sapagkat kailangan pa rin po natin itong mga ito,” he said.

In a separate statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Faye Erika Labrador also reminded the public that COVID-19 is still not over.

“Lagi po natin tatandaan na ang pandemya po ay hindi pa po natatapos. Ugaliin pa rin po ang paggamit ng face mask lalo na po sa mga matataong lugar. Panatilihin pa rin po ang pag-practice ng social distancing. Ugaliin ang proper handwashing at pag-practice ng proper hygiene at magpakonsulta po agad ‘pag may mga nararamdaman at sintomas lalo na po ‘pag may lagnat,” she said.

Based on the latest data from the Department of Health (DOH), there are still 9,021 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 22 active cases in the province of Palawan.

