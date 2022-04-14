The Department of Health (DOH) Palawan reminded the public to observe minimum health standards when joining church activities in celebration of the Holy Week.

Kia Johanna Lamo, information officer at the Provincial DOH Office in Palawan, said Thursday that while the public participates in Holy Week activities and practices, the use of alcohol, wearing of face masks, and physical distancing should still be observed, while those experiencing symptoms should immediately isolate.

“Ang inyo pong Kagawaran ng Kalusugan ay nagpapaalala na sundin ang ating minimum public health standards ngayong Holy Week. Maari lamang pong isuot ng maayos ng inyong mga face masks. Kung hindi maayos ang pakiramdam ay ‘wag nang umalis at mag isolate na agad,” Lamo said.

In an advisory issued this week, DOH-MIMAROPA stated that church activities such as holy mass, services, novenas, pabasa, and other in-person religious meetings are permitted with 100 percent capacity in Alert Level 1 locations and 50 percent capacity in Alert Level 2 areas.

Outdoor religious activities, including Station of the Cross, processions, Visita Iglesia, and Salubong are also 100 percent capacity for Alert Level 1 and 70 percent capacity for Alert Level 2.

Currently, Puerto Princesa City is under Alert Level 1 while Palawan is on Alert Level 2.

Lamo also said individuals joining activities during the Holy Week should ensure they are fully vaccinated.

“Siguraduhing fully vaccinated ang mga kasama, at mas mainam kung may booster shot na. Importante din pong mag stay sa mga lugar na maganda ang airflow,” she said.

“Maigi pong manatiling safe at ligtas ang ating holidays para COVID-free po ang lahat,” she added.