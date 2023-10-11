The provincial board passed on Tuesday a resolution authored by Board Member Marivic Roxas, urging municipalities in Palawan to establish halal food sections in public markets to cater to the broader Muslim community.

Roxas stated that having halal-certified meat products in public markets would encourage the Muslim community to patronize local food markets more.

She also emphasized the importance of having halal-certified butchers who understand how to prepare meat and poultry in a way that respects the restrictions of the religion.

Board Member Al-Nashier Ibba concurred with the resolution, noting a similar one passed last year for the construction of the first double A halal slaughterhouse in Southern Palawan.

“Sa south talaga meron na kaming halal section sa public market, pero mas nakabubuti na rin naman na sa buong Palawan. Lalo na, siyempre may mga turista tayo galing Malaysia, Indonesia, naghahanap din yan sila ng halal food, so why not accommodate them,” Ibba said.