The city council’s transportation committee will hold a public hearing to set a reasonable tricycle fare for drivers and commuters from Brgy. Irawan’s new transport terminal to Puerto Princesa’s downtown.

City councilor Nesario Awat told Palawan News on Friday that the committee will consult the public to determine if a P40 per head fare for short-distance routes and a P50 per head fare for long-distance routes are reasonable to resolve the concern.

The issue regarding the new terminal for buses and jeepneys arose after the public made complaints on social media about some abusive tricycle drivers charging as much as P300 for short distances.

“Ang napag-usapan parang lumalabas na P50, pero yung short distance is only P40. Hindi pa talaga final, kasi nga in the sense na it’s only a recommendation at eventually dadaan pa yan sa meeting ng committee on transportation because of the referrals,” Awat said.

Currently, the proposed fare rates are in effect. They are not, however, final until a public hearing is held to reach an agreement and the city council passes an ordinance, he reiterated.

He warned tricycle drivers not to overcharge in order to avoid being penalized, and he advised operators to correct them in order to avoid problems with their franchises.

“Itong P40-P50 recommendation pa lang, subject to public hearing pa yan. Kaya dapat magkasundo muna ang mga drivers at passengers habang inaayos ito,” said Awat.

About Post Author