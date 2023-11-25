The Palawan provincial government, led by the Office of the Provincial Assessor, conducted a public hearing on Thursday, November 23, on a proposed ordinance to update property valuation in Southern Palawan.

The proposed ordinance aims to revise the valuation of properties, considering both tangible and intangible assets, including a general revision of the assessment process for real properties.

The public discussion also delved into the possibility of increased property taxes to support various town and provincial development projects.

The general revision seeks to rectify the values of existing and undeveloped properties to reflect current market conditions.

The proposed changes include a new schedule of market values, addressing discrepancies in property assessments, and enhancing transparency and accuracy in property valuation.

This initiative aims to encourage compliance from property owners and facilitate the reclassification of real properties.

Emphasizing the importance of regularly updating market values, officials highlighted that this practice ensures the accurate collection of taxes.

The officials also discussed the role of property taxation in funding public projects and services, such as medical-dental services, the construction of school buildings, hospitals, barangay health centers, roads, bridges, waiting sheds, and others.

Key political leaders, including Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr., 2nd District Board Members Ryan Maminta and Al-Nashier Ibba, 1st District Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez, Provincial Assessor Euvica Colbe, and other provincial and local officials, attended the event.

Stakeholders, real property owners, and taxpayers from Brooke’s Point and neighboring towns like Aborlan, Narra, Rizal, Bataraza, Quezon, Sofronio Espanola, and Kalayaan were also present.