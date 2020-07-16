PSWDO urged to help families of 14 Palaweño fishermen in sea mishap

Board member David Francis Ponce de Leon, author of the approved resolution requested the PSWDO through Governor Jose Alvarez.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) was urged to provide “any assistance” to the families of the Palaweños who perished in the collision between F/V Liberty 5 and a Hong Kong-based cargo ship in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro.

“Any assistance po para sa kanila and sa kanilang families,” he said.

The 14 missing crew and passengers were named as Jose Magnes Alfonso, Renante Dahon, Reynil Magura, Miguel Booc, Joeffry Bantog, Jeerom Alaska, Michael Flores, Jayson Vigonte, Adrian Resort Amogod, Bartolome Oab Jr., Herbert Dalabajan, Reynald Riparip, Ariel Tabang and Edwardo Manipot Jr.

Liberty 5 was reportedly headed to Navotas when the incident happened while the Vienna Wood, a HK-based cargo ship, was en route to Australia from Subic.

The provincial board also condemned the captain of Vienna Wood the rammed the Filipino fishing boat.

Board member Angela Sabando, the principal author of the resolution, said the Chinese crew deliberately did not help the Filipino fishermen when their boat capsized.

The resolution’s authors pointed to the findings of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) that the Chinese fishing boat did not extend any effort to save the crew of F/V Liberty 5 following the collision, and that it took three hours before they reported the incident to local maritime authorities.

“Kung titingnan natin it took three hours bago nila ini-report ang insidente. Parang hindi naman po tama [kumbaga] pinabayaan po nila ang ating mga kababayan,” Sabando said.

