The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) of Palawan has provided P5,000 each in funeral aid to the families of those who died in floods caused by severe tropical storm Maring in Narra town.

In a statement posted Wednesday by the Provincial Information Office (PIO), it said those who received burial assistance on October 19 were the families of Juan Urdani Dubla, Melba Andres Dubla, and Ricardo Laurencio Andres, Jr. of Barangay Princess Urduja, and Merlinda Seron Remonsada, and Jemuel Esmao Remonsada of Brgy. Batang-Batang.

PSWDO chief Abigail Ablaña said in the statement that aside from the burial assistance, the provincial government will also provide financial aid to those whose homes were totally damaged by the floods.

She said they are just waiting for the final result of the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), which is needed to process the financial aid.