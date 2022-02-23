The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) distributed a total of P6,803,875 million to indigent senior citizens in different municipalities in Palawan under its social pension program in 2021.

In a statement through the Provincial Information Office (PIO), the PSWDO reported that 4,560 indigent elderly persons received P250 each in the said year.

The PSWDO provided the social pension to them under the Local Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens (LSPPISC), which aims to help in their daily subsistence and need for medicine.

PSWDO chief Abigail D. Ablaa stated the provincial government has been consistent in providing assistance to destitute elderly persons who are already unable to work to support their needs and those who are ill for the previous eight years.

“Ang local na pension na mula sa pamahalaang panlalawigan sa nakalipas na 8 taon ay isang pagpapatunay ng bukas pusong pagkalinga sa ating mga nakatatanda,” Ablaña said.

Ang pagkakaloob ng ayuda sa mga nakatatanda ay ayon na rin sa direktiba nina Gob. Jose Ch. Alvarez at Bise Gob. Victorino Dennis M. Socrates upang maiparamdam sa mga ito ang pagkalinga ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan.

Samantala, patuloy naman ngayon ang pagtungo ng mga kawani ng PSWDO sa iba’t-ibang munisipyo sa lalawigan upang maipagkaloob ang local social pension ng mga nakatatanda para sa taong 2021.