The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) marked the 29th celebration Tuesday of the National Children’s Month in Palawan with a variety of events promoting children’s rights and welfare in the new normal.

The virtual event featured talent presentations on singing, dancing, draw and tell, and field demos of daycare children from 10 municipalities in the province.

In a statement posted by the Provincial Information Office (PIO), PSWDO chief Abigail Ablaña noted that this year’s commemoration addressed a wide range of themes related to children’s rights to survival, growth, protection, and participation in the new normal environment.

Anchored on the theme “New Normal na Walang Iwanan: Karapatan ng Bawat Bata Ating Tutukan”, she said the PSWDO continues to focus on the promotion of these rights to ensure that no one will be left behind while the province confronts the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Sa gitna ng pandemya, patuloy nating itaguyod at tutukan ang karapatan ng mga bata. No one should be left behind ano man ang kanilang kulay, itsura, kaalaman, at katayuan sa buhay,” Ablaña was quoted in saying following the November 29 virtual event organized for the celebration.

Around 105 social development officers, child development workers and coordinators, and parents of day care pupils attended the celebration. They were joined by representatives of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in MIMAROPA and the provincial office and from the Regional Sub-Committee for the Welfare of Children (RSCWC) also in the region.

Board Member Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez, chairperson of the Committee on Health and Social Services of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan was also present.