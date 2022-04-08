The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) has distributed a total of P10 million in cash support to more than 632 Palaweños for the first quarter of 2022.

Data from Provincial Information Office (PIO) shows that the provincial government provided a total of P10,807,716 financial assistance under the Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU).

From the total amount, 581 individuals received financial assistance, 31 for burial assistance, 17 for transportation, and three for the immediate need.

The CIU is a division of the PSWDO that focuses on providing support to poor families in need of financial and other services.

- Advertisement -

“Ang pagkakaroon ng CIU ay napakalaking bagay para sa mas maayos na sistema ng pagbibigay ng tulong pinansiyal man o anumang serbisyo para sa ating mga kapwa Palaweño,” PSWDO chief Abigail Ablaña said.

The assistance is based on existing Provincial Ordinance No. 2211 or the ordinance “Establishing the New Guidelines for the Utilization of Funds Allocated for the Financial Assistance Incorporated in the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) of the Provincial Government of Palawan chargeable against the Provincial Governor’s Office, Public Welfare Assistance and Community Assistance Program.”

Under the ordinance, qualified individuals may each receive assistance up to P100,000 depending on the need.