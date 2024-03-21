The Palawan Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) organized an Orientation on the Republic Act 11861, focusing on the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act and Programs and Services for Solo Parents on March 18 to 19 at Ala Amid Bed and Breakfast in Puerto Princesa City.

Participants of the activity included Solo Parent Program Focal Persons and solo parent leaders and officers from 23 municipalities across the province.

The aim was to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the important provisions and benefits of the said law and to clarify the criteria for solo parent qualification to avail the privileges outlined therein.

Topics discussed during the orientation included the Salient Provisions of RA 11861 and Its Implementing Guidelines, Programs and Services of PhilHealth for Solo Parents, Programs and Services of TESDA Palawan, and Programs and Services of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan for Solo Parents.

Resource speakers for these topics included DSWD Field Office MIMAROPA Regional Director Dir. Leonardo C. Reynoso, PhilHealth Palawan Social Insurance Assistant Marian Carlos, TESDA Palawan Provincial Director Gerardo A. Mercado and DTI Senior Trade Industry Development Specialist and OIC on Consumer Protection Division Persival Narbonita, .

According to the Provincial Information Office, Palawan Governor Dennis M. Socrates aims to prioritize solo parents in the province, especially in accessing beneficial benefits for them and their children. Thus, the PSWDO intensifies such activities to further support solo parents.

Meanwhile, participants are expected to share their learnings with solo parents in their respective municipalities and barangays.

The said activity also serves as preparation for Solo Parents Day/Week, celebrated during the third week of April.