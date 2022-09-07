- Advertisement by Google -

The provincial board of Palawan has asked two universities in the province to offer engineering and other courses on their various campuses.

In three separate resolutions passed by the Provincial Board on Tuesday, 1st District Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez asked Palawan State University (PSU) and Western Philippines University (WPU) to explore the possibility of adding new courses to their municipal campuses.

Alvarez asked PSU president Dr. Ramon Docto to consider offering Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Secondary Education courses at the PSU-Taytay Campus.

He also suggested offering a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and any engineering courses in one or two of the university’s northern Palawan campuses.

Alvarez stated that it is not enough for universities to offer courses; they must also bring the courses closer to the students.

“With the current scenario where most of the programs are offered at the main campus in Puerto Princesa City, students dreaming of becoming accountants, engineers [and teachers] are compelled to leave their municipalities and attend the PSU main campus, taking with them homesickness and possible financial constraints,” Alvarez said.

Additionally, he asked WPU’s administration—via President Julie Hope Evina—to check the potential of establishing 4-year agriculture and fisheries programs on its Taytay campus.

Since farming and fishing are the primary means of subsistence for the residents of Taytay town, he claimed that while the government offers trainings and short courses in modern farming and fishing, having completed a four-year program is more significant.

“WPU has produced plenty of experts in the field of agriculture and fisheries studies. It’s within our knowledge that offering courses isn’t easy, however, it’s also within our mind that offering these courses will high contribute to the economy of Taytay,” Alvarez said.

