PSU, US Embassy ink partnership for American Corner resources

The U.S. Embassy formally established its 15th American Corner (AC) in the province at the Palawan State University (PSU) Friday following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bring opportunities and a wide range of resources from and about the U.S. that will be shared through the partnership.

PSU Librarian Joyce Banzuelo told Palawan News that AC Puerto Princesa will be open to all Palaweños as part of the university’s public service, and will also extend its services through virtual dissemination of information, as it supports flexible learning modality to provide quality education under the new normal.

“So happy and overwhelmed kasi sa dinami rami ng State Universities and Colleges (SUC) sa Pilipinas, pangatlong member pa lang ang PSU. This will help us not only for the additional resources for the students and our faculty, but also sa DepEd and the province. May mga resources ang American Corner na magagamit sa teaching strategies ng ating CTE (College of Teacher Education) students pagdating sa English language and eventually magagamit nila pag na-employ na sila sa DepEd,” Banzuelo added.

The joint project of the US Embassy in the Philippines and PSU, which aims to promote understanding and cooperation of nations, is conducted as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the U.S. and Philippines diplomatic relations.

Having this partnership and established American Corner in Puerto Princesa, which is currently located at the third floor of the PSU Main Campus Library in Barangay Tiniguiban, made the university one of the key locations of the 15 university-based American Corners in the country, along with the De La Salle University, Saint Louis University, Mindanao State University – Marawi, among others.

